https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/01/washington-dc-brenea-audrice-franklin-found-dead-severe-laceration-homicide/

Police in Washington D.C., are investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old woman was found face down on the sidewalk with a “severe laceration.”

Police arrived at the 1100 block of Bellevue Street around 12:21 a.m. Sunday and found Brenea Audrice Franklin of Southeast, D.C. unresponsive on the sidewalk with a “severe laceration,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene but were unable to find a pulse. Franklin was eventually transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. (RELATED: Maryland Man Accused Of Bludgeoning Father To Death Using Baseball Bats Charged)

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest for any person or persons involved in the homicide.

Police tweeted Sunday that they were searching for two black males between 5’6″ and 5’7″ wearing all dark clothing in connection to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street, although it is unclear whether that incident is related to the homicide.

Stabbing in the block 1100 b/o Bellevue Street, SE. Lookout is for (2) B/Ms 5’6″-5’7″, wearing all dark clothing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 31, 2021

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.