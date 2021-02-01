If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

A New York woman whose mother died in a New York nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic has spoken out on Fox News on the media’s protection of Governor Cuomo.

This comes after a scathing new report from New York State Attorney Letitia James’ office that showed the number of deaths in New York nursing homes was under counted by as much as half.

The woman said that the media would not air parts of her interview where she mentioned Cuomo, and NBC News told her to stop mentioning Cuomo’s name and instead say “New York.”

Daughter who lost her mother in a nursing home accuses the media of protecting Gov. Andrew Cuomo, slams New York’s response on the nursing home crisis. pic.twitter.com/A38ehzrCnq — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) February 1, 2021

The media has been quick to defend Cuomo, who earlier this year won an international Emmy award for his televised COVID updates early on in the pandemic. Media has however attacked Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota for keeping their states’ economies open.

Cuomo had instituted a failed policy in March, 2020, saying that recovering coronavirus patients should be returned to their nursing homes to convalesce. This resulted in many, additional deaths at nursing homes, among the most vulnerable populations. Cuomo later said that he didn’t institute this policy.

The woman ended the interview by saying “He has no compassion, he has no remorse, it’s outrageous, it’s infuriating. Three times as many people in the nursing homes in New York then died on 9/11 and everyone needs to let that sink in.”



