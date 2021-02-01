https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/you-love-to-see-it-janice-dean-has-been-waiting-to-give-andrew-cuomo-this-fatal-dose-of-his-own-medicine/

Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged his fellow New Yorkers to take appropriate precautions in advance of a major winter storm:

New York is directly in the path of a major storm set to become a nor’easter as it approaches the East Coast later tonight. I urge New Yorkers to keep a very close eye on the weather over the next few days & take steps to stay safe.https://t.co/Vw696FKPuC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 31, 2021

This morning, Janice Dean reminded New Yorkers why it’s a good idea to take precautions before listening to Andrew Cuomo about anything:

Not a credible source on anything…except maybe the weather. https://t.co/fFyv6QAZH3 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 1, 2021

Oh, snap! See what she did there?

Cuomo spokesman on criticisms from @JaniceDean (who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in NY nursing homes): “She’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.” Wow, what an asshole.https://t.co/ulS5LZTzHC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2021

Well played, Janice Dean. As usual.

He had that one coming — PINO(Chutzpah) (@bruno_with) February 1, 2021

For a long, long time.

🔥 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021

I’ve been waiting… — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 1, 2021

And it was so worth it.

pic.twitter.com/ZzI3UI7dyJ — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 1, 2021

You love to see it.

Cheers, Janice!

Perfect! — marjie Rose (@marjieros) February 1, 2021

