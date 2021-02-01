https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/you-love-to-see-it-janice-dean-has-been-waiting-to-give-andrew-cuomo-this-fatal-dose-of-his-own-medicine/
Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged his fellow New Yorkers to take appropriate precautions in advance of a major winter storm:
New York is directly in the path of a major storm set to become a nor’easter as it approaches the East Coast later tonight.
I urge New Yorkers to keep a very close eye on the weather over the next few days & take steps to stay safe.https://t.co/Vw696FKPuC
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 31, 2021
This morning, Janice Dean reminded New Yorkers why it’s a good idea to take precautions before listening to Andrew Cuomo about anything:
Not a credible source on anything…except maybe the weather. https://t.co/fFyv6QAZH3
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 1, 2021
Oh, snap! See what she did there?
Cuomo spokesman on criticisms from @JaniceDean (who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in NY nursing homes): “She’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.”
Wow, what an asshole.https://t.co/ulS5LZTzHC
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2021
Well played, Janice Dean. As usual.
He had that one coming
— PINO(Chutzpah) (@bruno_with) February 1, 2021
For a long, long time.
🔥
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021
I’ve been waiting…
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 1, 2021
And it was so worth it.
— Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 1, 2021
— Alison🥫 (@THEmrsSOUP_) February 1, 2021
You love to see it.
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 1, 2021
https://t.co/xiBm9UIye3 pic.twitter.com/5m3EKKFqeg
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 1, 2021
— Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) February 1, 2021
Cheers, Janice!
Perfect!
— marjie Rose (@marjieros) February 1, 2021