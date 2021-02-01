https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/you-love-to-see-it-janice-dean-has-been-waiting-to-give-andrew-cuomo-this-fatal-dose-of-his-own-medicine/

Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged his fellow New Yorkers to take appropriate precautions in advance of a major winter storm:

This morning, Janice Dean reminded New Yorkers why it’s a good idea to take precautions before listening to Andrew Cuomo about anything:

Oh, snap! See what she did there?

Well played, Janice Dean. As usual.

For a long, long time.

And it was so worth it.

You love to see it.

Cheers, Janice!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...