https://www.oann.com/young-n-y-conservatives-protest-market-manipulation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=young-n-y-conservatives-protest-market-manipulation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:13 AM PT – Monday, February 1, 2021

Young conservatives in Manhattan took to the streets over the weekend to protest stock market manipulation.

While gathering Zucotti Park on Sunday, members of the New York Young Republicans Club asserted hedge funds perpetuate their wealth inside a closed game and were caught changing the rules to keep average Americans out.

The president of the club, Gavin Wax, called for additional accountability and transparency while noting entities who blocked additional sales of the stock should be prosecuted. He also pointed out that if average Americans’ had attempted this, they would be fired and put on the streets.

“They want us to bail them out, they want Janet Yellen to make phone calls for them, they want to shut down trading. Are you kidding me?” “These schmucks in Wall Street or Greenwich can do whatever the hell they want to do with no repercussions.” Speech at @NYYRC rally today. pic.twitter.com/Nm3gpzNvFa — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) January 31, 2021

Wax also emphasized efforts against market manipulation should be a non-partisan issue.

“Everyone’s mad. We may disagree on some things here and there, we may disagree on some policy, but this is blatant corruption,”he stated. “This is theft, this is fraud, this is collusion…everyone can get behind that.”

Wax also clarified the event would not include overnight camp-outs in reference to the left-wing Occupy Wall Street movement that assembled at the park in 2011. He stated,”we have jobs to go to on Monday, it will be nice and orderly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

