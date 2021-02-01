https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/zuckerberg-and-other-top-facebook-executives-are-eager-assist-biden-new-agenda?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and one of his top executives appear to express in a leaked video their eagerness to work with the Biden administration on executive orders that “we really care about.”

“In his first day, President Biden has already issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about,” says Zuckerberg in the video, obtained by the undercover journalism group Project Veritas. “I think that these were all important and positive steps, and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities, starting with the COVID response.”

In the video, Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, who now works as Facebook’s president of global affairs, seems to say he agrees with world leaders who have spoken out against the company’s decision to ban former President Trump from the platform in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Clegg says that dissenters against Facebook’s decisions are saying that the company has “got too much power and they should be only making these decisions in a way that is framed by democratically agreed rules,” which Clegg says, “we agree with.”

“Mark could be very clear about that, that ideally, we wouldn’t be taking these decisions on our own,” Clegg continued. “We would be taking these decisions in line with and in conformity with democratically agreed rules and principles. And at the moment, those democratically … agreed rules don’t exist. We still have to take decisions in real time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

