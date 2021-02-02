https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/2-fbi-agents-shot-and-killed-3-others-wounded-while-serving-a-warrant-at-a-home-in-sunrise-fla/

Breaking news out of Florida where two FBI agents were shot and killed and three others wounded while serving a warrant at home in the city of Sunrise, near Ft. Lauderdale:

Breaking: Five FBI agents shot, two killed. Officers had been serving warrant at home outside Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Suspect deceased, FBI tells CNN. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2021

From the FBI:

A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.

The suspect is believed to have killed himself:

UPDATE: Two agents were shot and killed and three wounded while serving a warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday, the FBI confirmed. After barricading himself in the home for several hours, the suspected gunman is believed to have shot and killed himself. https://t.co/67CXIuFOFF — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 2, 2021

Of the three wounded agents, two were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition:

Update: “Two FBI Agents are deceased and three are wounded,” according to the @FBI. pic.twitter.com/8hacVD9701 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 2, 2021

