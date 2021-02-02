https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/2nd-grade-girl-expelled-christian-school-girl-crush-mom-says/
(NBC NEWS) — A private Christian school in Oklahoma allegedly expelled a second grader and cut ties with her family after she told a female classmate that she had a crush on her.
The student’s mom, Delanie Shelton, told NBC News that she received a call Jan. 21 from the Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, just outside Tulsa, telling her that she had to pick up her 8-year-old daughter, Chloe, after an “incident on the playground.”
Shelton said when she arrived at the school, Vice Principal Kelli Owens asked her how she feels “about girls liking girls.”