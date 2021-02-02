https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bezos/2021/02/02/id/1008342

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday said Jeff Bezos would move to the role of executive chair in the third quarter and be replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as chief executive officer. This represents a huge change for the company and for Bezos, who founded Amazon nearly 30 years ago.

Net sales rose to $125.56 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $87.44 billion, beating estimates of $119.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

