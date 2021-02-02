https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/america-last-joe-biden-open-special-covid-vaccination-sites-illegal-aliens/

On Monday, Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they will open special COVID vaccination sites for illegal immigrants.

The Daily Wire reported — DHS also asserted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection “will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics. … ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances.”

The US government is setting up special vaccination sites for illegals.

DHS issued a statement saying:

DHS and its Federal government partners fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants. It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines. DHS carries out its mission, including all areas within its COVID-19 response, without discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, or other protected class, and in compliance with law and policy. Further, DHS supports the equitable and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to all populations, including historically underserved communities. To reach underserved and rural communities, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in collaboration with federal partners, will coordinate efforts to establish and support fixed facilities, pop-up or temporary vaccination sites, and mobile vaccination clinics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics. Consistent with ICE’s long-standing sensitive locations policy, ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances. DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status.

