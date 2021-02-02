https://www.theepochtimes.com/andew-yang-tests-positive-for-ccp-virus_3682044.html

Andrew Yang, the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, announced Tuesday that he’s tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and is experiencing mild symptoms, but is in “good spirits.”

“After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits,” the former Democratic candidate for president said in a Twitter post. “I’m quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail.”

This situation may have a significant effect on his campaign. Yang has been one of the most active public runners on the mayoral campaign trail, despite all forums and debates being held virtually.

But his campaign team said that he will continue with virtual events.

Yang announced his quarantine two weeks ago after potential exposure to COVID-19 from a campaign assistant.

A December poll shows have Yang leading a crowded field for the late-June Democratic primary, with a narrow edge over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

More than a dozen candidates have announced bids to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, including former mayoral counsel Maya Wiley, Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Councilman Carlos Menchaca.

The primaries will take place in June. They’ll mark the first time the city will use ranked-choice voting, which lets voters choose multiple candidates in order of preference instead of just one. The winner of the Democrat primary usually goes on to win the race in New York City.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

