https://www.theblaze.com/shows/wilkow/government-purge-of-right

The reprehensible assault on the U.S. Capitol was exactly the excuse the “omnipotent government” needed to start purging all contrary thought from the public sphere. Private citizen? Elected official? It doesn’t matter. If you’re not on the Left, you’re likely to be canceled, BlazeTV’s Andrew Wilkow suggested on a recent episode of “WIlkow.”

“According to our omnipotent government, the enemy is everywhere — even within the government. So, there must be a purge. The first stage was, and is, to clear any challenge to the monopoly of thought or what constitutes a wrong-think. The truth is whatever they say it is,” Wilkow stated.

“And the concept of wrong-think is not just for the masses, but even those within the government,” he added. “Dissent [and] free-thought must be purged and in it’s place: total submission to the will of the omnipotent government.”

Watch the video below for more from Andrew Wilkow:

Want more from Andrew Wilkow?

To enjoy more of Andrew’s dynamic truth-telling, unmistakable opinion and rational political analysis, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

