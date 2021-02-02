https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/los-angeles-says-sports-bars-must-shut-down-big-screens-on-super-bowl-sunday/

Los Angeles County health officials issued new guidelines Friday, banning restaurants and sports bars from allowing customers to watch the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV is expected to get a record audience with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ six-time champion Tom Brady against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sports bars and other restaurants, already hit by the state’s strict coronavirus lockdowns, have to either turn off their TVs or remove them from the space, and although outdoor dining returned, the “no big-screen TV” rule effectively cancels any chance of a Super Bowl party.

“Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision is effective until further notice,” the order from the county’s Public Health Department states.

The unexpected audible called by health officials is infuriating sports bar owners who say it completely defeats the purpose of opening up.

Bill Melugin of FOX LA tweeted: “It’s obvious the Health Department wants to stop people from watching the Super Bowl outdoors at sports bars/restaurants, so they are now going to force people to watch it indoors with private home gatherings by taking the outdoor option away. Absolutely brilliant.”

Todd Starnes said the order shows that unelected health officials are running the country.

“I’m telling you folks, what a sucky country this has become, and we’re only what, 2 weeks, 3 weeks into the Biden administration. Unbelievable,” Starnes said on the Todd Starnes Show Monday.



