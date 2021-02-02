https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/02/aoc-claimed-she-had-a-near-death-experience-at-the-capitol-the-real-story-is-mind-blowing-n320529
About The Author
Related Posts
Some Interesting Facts Emerge From Senate Deposition of First FBI Supervisor of Crossfire Hurricane Investigation
January 17, 2021
'Washington Post' Cartoon Depicts Republicans as Rats. Is Horrible History Repeating Itself?
December 20, 2020
AOC Openly Calls for Putting Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi Out to Pasture, Calls for “Power Shift”
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy