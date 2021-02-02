https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6019af405db3705aa0a88158
Just a few short years ago, the newly appointed deputy spokesperson for the Biden State Department wrote that the police posed the largest national security……
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to resign this month as part of a broad review of the panels, essentially purging several dozen last-minute appoi…
House Democrats Monday unveiled legislation to remove Georgia Republican Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House budget and education committees……
The Black Lives Matter movement, which fueled violent protests across America last year, has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call……
Six people have been arrested after the iconic “Hollywood” sign was altered to spell “HOLLYBOOB.” The group draped large tarps to the sign to change the letters……