Apple is working on an update that will allow users to unlock their phones without removing their face mask, but the feature will only work if the iPhone owner is also wearing an Apple Watch, reports Engadget.

Apple released a beta version of the software Monday and will start rolling it out slowly. Face masks have proved to be problematic for Apple, which years ago switched most of its devices from fingerprint recognition to facial recognition.

In many states, face masks are required as officials look to stem the spread of COVID-19.

To enable the feature, users must activate the Apple Watch wrist detection feature in settings. The watch must be nearby and unlocked.

Once the feature is enabled, the iPhone will automatically unlock the next time you wear a face mask.

Users will also be able to lock their phones from their Apple Watch. Apple is also testing optical-in-display fingerprint sensors that could debut in iPhones this year, per Mac Rumors.

The feature would be available right alongside Face ID as a secondary biometric option.

