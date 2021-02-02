https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-antifa-storm-lobby-occupy-red-lion-hotel-in-olympia/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The #antifa protesting police trying to secure a hotel in Olympia, Wash. that was sieged by their comrades shout: “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.” The chant refers to killing cops. Video by @jasonrantz:pic.twitter.com/Rj3fLHEzfV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2021

Statement from Olympia Police

On Sunday, a group of homelessness activists who dressed up in Antifa-style black bloc, armed with batons and knives, entered the lobby of the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia, Wash., demanding the hotel open rooms for homeless people. Antifa agitators allegedly assaulted an employee while other employees hid in a basement room for more than six hours. The police eventually secured the hotel, but in the skirmish, agitators chanted, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon,” a death threat against cops.

The Olympia Police Department said 45 Antifa agitators stormed the hotel, both inside and outside the building. After staff hunkered down in the basement for hours, police finally evacuated them from the building.

Read the full, insane story at PJ Media…