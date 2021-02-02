https://www.dailywire.com/news/attorney-lin-wood-under-investigation-over-whether-he-voted-illegally-in-2020-election-report

A local Georgia news station reported on Tuesday evening that state authorities have launched an investigation into whether attorney Lin Wood voted illegally in last year’s elections.

“The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in Georgia, whether he broke the law by casting his ballot and whether he was actually a Georgia resident,” WSB-TV reported. “Sources at the secretary of state’s office say an email that Wood sent to [a WSB-TV reporter] caused them to launch an official investigation.”

In the email, Wood allegedly said that he purchased a home in South Carolina in April and had been “domiciled” there “for several months.”

“My decision to change my residency to South Carolina has nothing to do with the frivolous and politically-motivated actions of the State Bar of Georgia,” Wood told the reporter in an email. “The reasons for my change of residency are purely personal ones.”

State investigators are reportedly looking at a portion of Georgia law that states if a person “removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

Wood responded to WSB-TV’s report in a statement, claiming that he has been a resident of Georgia since 1955 and that he just changed his residency to South Carolina yesterday.

“This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger,” Wood claimed.

The “actions” that Wood was referring to from the State Bar of Georgia are in regard to reports that the he was told that he would need to undergo a mental health evaluation following statements that he made on social media.

Wood’s remarks on social media became so bad that at least one member of the Trump campaign legal team put out a statement distancing themselves from Wood.

“I have done nothing wrong. I have only exercised my right of free speech,” Wood said. “I will not allow the State Bar to persecute me for doing so and thereby violate my Constitutional rights.”

Wood’s remarks on social media became problematic even on Parler, which describes itself as the “Free Speech Social Network.”

Parler “reportedly removed a post by Lin Wood, in which the pro-Trump lawyer threatened violence against Vice President Mike Pence,” Business Insider reported. ‘Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST,’ wrote Wood.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

