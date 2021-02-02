https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/author-filmmaker-activist-mike-cernovich-challenge-governor-newsom-likelihood-recall-looms/

As the recall efforts of failed Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom gain steam, filmmaker, author and activist Mike Cernovich is expected to challenge Democrat Governor in a recall election.

The effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (Dem.) has attracted more than 1.3 million signatures. Recall organizers have until March 17th to collect 1,495,709 signatures.

Californians are fed up with Newsom’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders that have destroyed thousands of small businesses.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open. Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

Mike Cernovich announced his plan on Monday.

Why I am running for Governor of California https://t.co/O77I5iLy8p — Cerno (@Cernovich) February 1, 2021

According to Newsmax Mike Cernovich wants to force a debate on “war crimes.”

Had Newsom followed the restrictions in place, Cernovich said, he could have accepted that the governor himself believed in the strategy. But since Newsom went to the restaurant, Cernovich called the strategy a “human rights violation.”https://t.co/HI8EKlTWeb — Cerno (@Cernovich) February 2, 2021

The Post Millennial reported:

If the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom is successful, conservative firebrand Mike Cernovich is prepared to enter the race. Petitioners who back the #RecallGavin2020 campaign have until March 17, the extended deadline, to garner the 1.5 million signatures necessary to move forward with the recall process and force the special election under California code. The initiative is only about 200,000 valid signatories away from the targeted goal… …In Cernovich’s Periscope video on Monday, he noted that his chances of winning in the left-aligned state of California are almost non-existent with “0% chance.” “I have no delusion about that, but if I can get enough of a base of support I can force hair gel Hitler, which is what we call Newsom,” Cernovich said, “to answer for his human rights violations.”

Read the rest here.

