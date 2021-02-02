https://thelibertyloft.com/biden-appears-focused-on-war-green-and-anything-but-american-liberty/

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Charlotte, NC — In each administration, the issue of executive orders invariably comes up from the opposition. People during the Obama administration were upset by his orders, and of course, there was just as much disapproval of Trump’s orders.

People have a right to be torqued about executive orders being “dictatorial.” They are.

Executive Orders: They aren’t laws, they circumvent and bypass the legislative process, (Checks and Balances, R. I. P-We hardly knew ya…) and they are basically the edicts of one person.

Of course, since this is tax season, we are not exactly unused to dealing with items that are “rules” not laws…that will throw your hiney in jail if you don’t follow them.

Joe Biden, October 2020. While being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos, he was asked about raising taxes by executive order. Biden said “No.” (He would need the votes)

He elaborated, saying: “Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy, and we need consensus.”

Fact-checkers will say he was specifically referring to taxes, not executive orders in general-and it would now seem President Biden is operating on that very loophole in the best traditions of our Congress.

In President Trump’s first 100 days, he signed 22 presidential memoranda, 24 executive orders, 28 bills, 20 presidential proclamations, and more. Joe Biden has taken 42 executive actions in 10 days.

That puts him nearly at the 50% mark in only 20% of the time and, of course, the problem with executive orders is multifold. Mainly, they let Congress off the hook.

Congress has been the shadowy, albeit cowardly, figure in the back that keeps getting reelected (in truth, they manage to keep themselves from being booted to the curb; quite a different thing), while the executive plays the heavy and distracts the populace from the activity in the underpinning.

How did the US manage to get into/fund/support/start “wars” for the past eighty years without having its citizen in the know? They certainly have not declared war since World War 2, although if one changes the definition of war and calls it a “police” or “prophylactic” (good description) act we can easily sidestep the reporting requirements.

Lawyers, go figure.

How is it that the US currency is so debased (worthless) when Congress is responsible for coining money? (Look up the definition of “Fiat” if you want to end nights of good sleep)

Simple: they outsourced it to the Federal Reserve. (This was a flat-out act so illegal that the Representatives involved traveled to the meeting at Jekyll Island using assumed names under the cover of darkness. And we seem to think that they are no longer doing those sorts of shenanigans…)

Check out “The Creature from Jekyll Island”- G. Edward Griffin for more on this move.

How is it that the House is responsible for the budget, but the US is $27+ trillion in debt? Presidents usually take the heat for that, but should they?

If Congress is just outsourcing the rest of its constitutional responsibilities while passing these long, unread omnibus bills (Nancy Pelosi: “we need to pass this bill (HealthCare Act, over 2000+ pages) so we can find out what’s in it.”) And they ALL seemed to go along with the plan.

Oddly enough, relief for those still reeling from 2020 was not really part of that first ten-day priority- nor was any acknowledgment that most people seem to be interested in staying alive and indoors instead of throwing money at Gender studies in Pakistan.

Getting back into the Paris Accord was seen as urgent

Was it though? And for whom? It seems to be a global wealth redistribution measure that lines the pockets of corrupt leaders in developing countries— at the expense of those who are leading the charge in good environmental stewardship.

The US, despite leaving the Paris Accord under President Trump, still made the greatest strides in reducing pollutants per capita.

Forbes reported findings from the U.N.’s Emissions Gap Report 2020:

The U.S. still contributes the most greenhouse gas emissions per capita in the world, but, over the last decade, the country’s GHG emissions have been in decline (0.4 percent per year).“ Greenhouse gas emissions per capita in the U.S. are dropping precipitously while those of China, India, and Russia continue to rise.

Yet, it was most urgent to get the US back into it? For what reasons?

Another big issue was foreign policy

The wars will continue, as several of his executive orders call to “re-evaluate” Trump’s withdrawals from places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Wait, what?

Iraq has made it clear they don’t want the US involved; what’s there to “reevaluate?”

(One of the biggest attacks by ISIS in the last 3 years happened on Biden’s inauguration day. And it didn’t seem to attract much media attention…and certainly not any discourse on whether this might be the indication of something going on

With regard to Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the goal is “to end this so-called forever war [but also] retain some capacity to deal with any resurgence of terrorism, which is what brought us there in the first place.“ Uhm…isn’t that what the U.S. has done in EVERY country that it has had a military action in?

Joe Biden was very vocal about his disagreement with Trump regarding the in Syria drawdown, so they will inevitably be staying.

Business as usual.

Many of his appointments are somewhat hostile on the foreign policy front, and Antony Blinken is no exception.

Zerohedge shared an article by Kit Knightly who described these three appointments thusly:

Antony Blinken: an inveterate US Imperialist, arguing for every US military intervention since the 1990s, and criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria.

Victoria Nuland: a neocon warmonger and one of the masterminds of the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014. She is married to Robert Kagan, another neocon warmonger, co-founder of the Project for a New American Century, and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute and one of the masterminds behind the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

General Lloyd Austin: He’s a career soldier who retired from the military in 2016 to join the board of Raytheon Technologies, an arms manufacturer and military contractor.

Civil liberties won’t see any love from this Democratic president either

Although any restrictions seem set to make sure that the “deplorable are squarely within the sights. At least initially.

A real knee-slapper is the “Domestic Terrorism” bill being considered in Congress, but has anyone checked out the “Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel,” which reads in part:

International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of HHS, and the Secretary of Homeland Security (including through the Administrator of the TSA), in coordination with any relevant international organizations shall assess the feasibility of linking COVID-19 vaccination to International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) and producing electronic versions of ICVPs.

The “tinfoil hatters” worried about the “Mark of the Beast” now sound a little less nutty and a whole lot more perceptive.

In April of last year, Anthony Fauci talked about the need for Americans to carry “immunity cards” in the future. Any concerns from the right on needing these special papers was, of course dismissed as misinformation from a bunch of conspiracy theorists-by the same group that said Voter ID was clumsy, ineffective, and unsustainable as far as enforcement.

Yet, here we are looking at an executive order pushing to get the US to that exact level. How this gets implemented or gets enforced is anyone’s guess, but I am extremely concerned about the viability of a policy that doesn’t seem to be raising considerable red flags by civil liberty and privacy advocates. Yet, anyway.

I don’t trust politicians; the majority get judged on their competence and character by how effectively they can enunciate whatever their multi-editing speechwriter put in front of them.

But we had ALL better start paying close attention to what they are saying-and not. These bombs are going to go off in all directions.

You can contact Louis through The Liberty Loft’s website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft and conservative media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

