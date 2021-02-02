https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-administration-official-in-2016-largest-threat-to-national-security-are-u-s-cops-not-isis

President Biden’s new deputy spokeswoman for the State Department stated on Facebook in 2016 that “the largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not any one or anything else.” She also asserted that there was a “genocide against Blacks” in America.

Jalina Porter, who reports to State Department spokesman Ned Price, made those comments while she was serving as a communications official for the left-wing Truman National Security Project, which once employed Hunter Biden, The Washington Free Beacon noted. She served as a senior aide in the congressional office of Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, and had been formerly employed as a dancer for the Oakland Raiders of the NFL and the Washington Wizards of the NBA.

Porter wrote on September 20, 2016, “An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot. An unarmed Black man takes a knee (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, those same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not any one or anything else. If y’all don’t wake up and rise to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct. That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself or those around me. I am calling out the majority because this means you need to take action … in your communities, churches, classrooms and with your Members of Congress. We can’t do this alone.”

Porter was reacting to two events: former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest during the national anthem, a protest he started on September 1, 2016, and the shooting of Terrence Crutcher by a Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer on September 16, 2016.

Kaepernick was first noticed sitting down during the national anthem by reporters on August 26, 2016,before San Francisco’s preseason home game against Green Bay, telling NFL media after the game, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” After a discussion with former Seahawks player Nate Boyer, Kaepernick decided to change his protest to kneeling.

Kaepernick later wore socks with policeman depicted as pigs and wore a T-shirt emblazoned with a picture of Communist tyrant Fidel Castro.

Crutcher was shot by Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. She was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter in 2017. The Associated Press reported:

Shelby’s attorneys argued that in the two minutes before cameras began recording the encounter, Shelby repeatedly ordered Crutcher to stop walking away from her and get on the ground. Shelby also said she feared Crutcher was under the influence of PCP, a powerful hallucinogenic known as Angel Dust that makes users erratic, unpredictable and combative. An autopsy showed PCP was in Crutcher’s system, and police said they found a vial of it in his SUV. Crutcher’s family said police attempted to “demonize” Crutcher over the drug possession to deflect attention from the fact officers didn’t find a gun inside his SUV.

