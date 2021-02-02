https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/biden-doj-drops-discrimination-case-against-yale-university?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department on Wednesday withdrew a lawsuit against Yale University that charged the Ivy League school with discriminating against Asian-American and white applications in its admissions practices.

The legal complaint is just one of several of Asian-American of racial discrimination in admissions offices of elite institutions.

Two years ago, a federal judge rejected the claim that Harvard University had intentionally implemented discriminatory admissions practices against Asian-American applicants. The plaintiffs in that case are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Yale is gratified that the U.S. Justice Department has dropped its lawsuit challenging Yale College’s admissions practices. Our admissions process has allowed Yale College to assemble an unparalleled student body, which is distinguished by its academic excellence and diversity,” a university said a statement.

The suit, filed in October of 2020, alleges race has been a “determinative factor” in the admission of hundreds of students each year. The plaintiffs alleged that “for the great majority of applicants” Asian-American and white students have only about one-eighth to one-fourth the likelihood of admission, compared as black applicants with similar grades, test scores and resumes.

The Justice Department did not provide an explanation in its notice of voluntary dismissal of the case.

Students for Fair Admission, the organization that brought the suit against Harvard, has said it plans to pick up the suit.

“It is important that this lawsuit continues to be vigorously litigated through the courts during the coming months and years if necessary. Using race and ethnicity in college admissions decisions is unfair, unconstitutional and is fraying the social fabric that holds our nation together,” said group President Edward Blum.

Yale receives more than $600 million annually in federal dollars, and a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 could impact such funding.

