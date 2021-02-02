https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537048-biden-offers-condolences-to-families-of-fbi-agents-killed-in-florida

President Biden on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty in Florida earlier in the day.

“I can only imagine how these families are feeling today,” Biden said in the Oval Office before signing executive orders on immigration. “One of the things when you’re in a combat zone of the military or you’re an FBI agent or a police officer, every family … dreads the possibility of a call, receiving that phone call.”

“My heart aches for the families,” he added, noting he hasn’t yet tried to contact them. “They put their lives on the line and it’s a hell of a price to pay.”

Two FBI special agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, were fatally shot on Tuesday and three others wounded while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Fla., according to the FBI. The subject of the investigation is also dead.

“Every day, FBI Special Agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

“The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these Special Agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together,” Wray continued.

The shooting represents one of the deadliest in FBI history; the bureau has not lost an agent in the line of duty since 2008.

White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiBiden faces crossroads on virus relief bill Biden, GOP senators agree to more COVID-19 talks after ‘excellent’ first meeting On The Money: Schumer vows Senate will take up ‘bold’ coronavirus bill, rejecting GOP offer | GOP senators, Biden send positive vibes after long WH meeting MORE told reporters at an afternoon briefing that Biden was briefed on the situation earlier Tuesday.

“I know the FBI is gathering information about how this happened, what happened,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

The FBI’s inspection division is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 a.m. at the Water Terrace apartments outside Fort Lauderdale. Two of the wounded agents were treated at a hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

