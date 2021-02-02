https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/02/biden-sees-his-shadow-cancels-foreign-policy-speech/
RUSH: Now, look at this. National security news. This from the Washington Free Beacon. “State Dept[artment Spokeswoman]: ‘Largest Threat to U.S. National Security are U.S. Cops.’ — The State Department’s newly installed deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, said in a 2016 Facebook post … ‘The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops. …
“Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.’” American cops. Now, her Facebook “comments were made on September 20, 2016, and appear to be in reference to video footage released that day of an unarmed black man being shot by police officers in Tulsa…” Look, the Biden administration hired the person is the point.
She’s a deputy spokeswoman. She has worked for “a think-tank that previously employed Hunter Biden. Porter is also a former dancer for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the NBA’s Washington Wizards.” So you can see why she was hired. She’s got a link to Hunter Biden. She worked for “a think-tank that previously employed Hunter Biden.”
Biden canceled “a major foreign policy speech,” folks, over two inches of snow. I kid you not. “Biden canceled a Monday trip to the State Department to deliver his first major policy address, citing the two inches of snow that fell in Washington.” I don’t know, maybe Biden saw his shadow. What is this? Two inches of snow is gonna shut down Biden? Biden’s gonna put a lid on it for that?
Biden’s also considering revoking Trump’s access to all intelligence data, which is something that ex-presidents are routinely afforded for a period of time after they have been president. The New York Post with the story: “The Biden administration is considering revoking former President Donald Trump’s access to intelligence briefings … White House spokeswoman Jen … Psaki said. ‘It’s something obviously that’s under review.’”
Mind you… Let me remind that you John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey still have access to White House intelligence briefings. They still get to see the intel. Trump said that he revoked Brennan’s, but Brennan claims he still has his. This is amazing, especially when you consider all these former administration officials that still have theirs, and Trump has been told that he is gonna have his canceled.