President Biden has signed three executive orders intended to address what he calls former President Trump’s “bad policy” on immigration but has stopped short of trying to immediately undo them.

One executive order, signed Tuesday, will create a task force to try to reunite children separated from their parents when illegally crossing the southern U.S. border.

The examination of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy will be led by the homeland security secretary, according to NBC News.

Biden said upon signing the orders that he is “eliminating bad policy” not creating “new law.”

The Democratic president vowed during his presidential campaign to establish such a task force.

Senior administration officials say the task force would also consider families separated under an earlier pilot program, NBC also reports.

The second executive action would evaluate legal immigration programs, such as the Central American Minors Program that began under former President Obama and was ended by Trump in 2017.

The program allowed some children from the region to legally unite with family members in the United States.

The third executive action will direct the departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State to review guidelines and policies implemented under Trump.

