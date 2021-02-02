https://noqreport.com/2021/02/02/bidens-state-dept-spokeswoman-jalina-porter-said-cops-are-the-largest-threat-to-u-s-national-security/

In less than two weeks, the Biden administration has managed to bring many hyper-leftists into the White House. But the most radical of them all may be the new State Department deputy spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, who has taken Black Lives Matter extremism to a new level. It’s even more concerting to note that she was radicalized long before BLM became a worldwide movement following the George Floyd killing last years.

She’s been a fanatic for BLM for at least the last four years. When it was noted by multiple journalists, including One America‘s Jack Posobiec, she made her Twitter account private.

BREAKING: @ABlinken deputy referred fo police officers as the ‘Blue Klux Klan’ This is an official in Biden’s State Dept pic.twitter.com/9h1Ro5T6wj — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 2, 2021

Porter has often wrote that that the largest threat to U.S. national security may be a domestic one. In a 2016 Facebook post, Porter wrote that U.S. cops posed the largest national security threat, greater than that of both Russian hackers and ISIS, because of killings of Black Americans.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops,” Porter said, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon. “Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.”

Porter previously served as a congressional staff member for Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., and former Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is a White House senior adviser, Fox News reported.

“If ya’ll don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct,” Porter said. “That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me.”

The notion that Joe Biden is a “moderate” was easily debunked before the election, but many hopeful Democrats and Independents failed to see it. Now, they’re seeing first hand that he’s surrounding himself by far-left extremists.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Follow NOQ Report on



Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

