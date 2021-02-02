https://trendingpolitics.com/bloomberg-admits-bidens-vaccine-plan-isnt-much-different-from-trumps/

The establishment press allowed then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to make patently absurd claims about how he would handle the COVID-19 pandemic if he were to win the White House.

At the same time, the establishment press itself made absurd claims about how then-President Donald Trump was mishandling the pandemic.

Turns out the former president was doing a bang-up job over and above the fact that his Operation Warp Speed program was responsible for the development of not one but two new virus vaccines with high efficacy (95-plus percent) in record time.

***Help Us Take Down The Liberal Media With Our FREE News App!***

Bloomberg News reported Monday that Biden’s COVID team is continuing to mock and deride the Trump administration’s efforts while actually using the Trump administration pandemic response playbook — which makes perfect sense when you think about it because not a single one of the the COVID people Biden brought with him into the White House had any prior experience dealing with this pandemic.

The outlet notes:

President Joe Biden and his top advisers have derided the Trump administration’s playbook for distributing coronavirus vaccines, but so far have made only modest changes to the plan that’s meeting their target pace of more than one million shots a day.

Biden has said vaccine distribution was in “worse shape than we anticipated.” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said a Trump administration plan “did not really exist.” Adviser Cedric Richmond said they “didn’t leave a plan.” Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice for health secretary, said it was like taking over a plane in a nosedive.

But while Biden’s approach to the virus — frank warnings about the pandemic, mask mandates on federal property — is a reversal from Trump’s policies, his administration’s distribution of vaccines so far looks little different from that of its predecessor. Before Biden was sworn in, vaccines already were being delivered at a pace to meet his goal of 100 million doses in his first 100 days as president.

Of course, claims — from Democrats, from the media, from the incoming Biden team — that the Trump administration ‘had no plan’ was literally making it up as they went along were always ludicrous. Remember all of those press conferences, especially early on, given by the former president and his team? How do you brief the public day after day with no plan?

Plus, though he wants all of us to forget this, Dr. Anthony Fauci lauded the Trump White House’s response last spring during an interview with conservative pundit and author Mark Levin.

“Have you ever seen this big of a coordinated response by an administration to such a … health threat?” Levin asked Fauci March 22.

“Well, we’ve never had a threat like this, and the coordinated response has been…there are a number of adjectives to describe it. Impressive, I think, is one of them,” Fauci responded.

***VOTE NOW: Should Republicans Conduct A Post-Presidency Impeachment Of OBAMA?***

“I mean, we’re talking about all hands on deck,” he continued, noting that he, along with several members of the coronavirus response team, was working long hours and answering phone calls in the middle of the night – and had been for weeks – going all-out in their efforts.

“It’s every single day, so I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more,” he added.

Including Biden’s team, apparently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

