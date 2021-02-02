https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-house-republicans-begin-effort-to-remove-democrat-ilhan-omar-from-committees

Several House Republicans are moving to remove far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her committee assignments this week after Democrats announced recently that they are pushing to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a conspiracy theorist, from her committee assignments.

“The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for his support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee,” Fox News reported. “A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments.”

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that those sponsoring the legislation included Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

D) Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) sponsor the the resolution. GOPers have argued Omar has made anti-Semitic statements during her first two years in Congress. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.