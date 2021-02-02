https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-billionaire-jeff-bezos-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-amazon/

AMAZON STRIKES BACK: Bezos Accuses Bernie of ‘MISLEADING’ Americans on Work Conditions

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.30.18

Online retail giant Amazon fired-back at Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders this week; making a are political statement that accused the Democratic Socialist of “misleading” the American people with “inaccurate” information.

Amazon posted the scathing statement on social media after Sanders slammed CEO Jeff Bezos for difficult working conditions and low-wages at distribution centers across the country; claiming employees were sleeping in cars and receiving government assistance.

“Senator Sanders continues to make inaccurate and misleading accusations against Amazon,” said a post on Amazon’s website. “We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers (FCs). To date he has still not seen an FC for himself.”

“Instead, Senator Sanders continues to spread misleading statements about pay and benefits. Amazon is proud to have created over 130,000 new jobs last year alone. In the U.S., the average hourly wage for a full-time associate in our fulfillment centers, including cash, stock, and incentive bonuses, is over $15/hour before overtime,” adds the statement.

Read Amazon’s full response here.