Former President Donald Trump, through his lawyers Bruce L. Castor, Jr., and David Schoen, on Monday responded to the Article of Impeachment lodged against him by the United States House of

Representatives.

“The Senate of the United States lacks jurisdiction over the 45th President because he holds no public office from which he can be removed, and the Constitution limits the authority of the Senate in cases of impeachment to removal from office as the prerequisite active remedy allowed the Senate under our Constitution,” the lawyers wrote.

ANSWER OF PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP, 45TH PRESIDENT OF

THE UNITED STATES, TO ARTICLE I: INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION

To: The Honorable, the Members of the Unites States Senate:

The 45th President of the United States, Donald John Trump, through his

counsel Bruce L. Castor, Jr., and David Schoen hereby responds to the Article

of Impeachment lodged against him by the United States House of

Representatives by breaking the allegations out into 8 Averments and,

Respectfully Represents:

1. The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives ‘shall have

the sole Power of Impeachment’ and that the President ‘shall be removed from

Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high

Crimes and Misdemeanors.’”

Answer 1:

Admitted in part, denied in part as not relevant to any matter properly

before the Senate. It is admitted that the Constitutional provision at

Averment 1 is accurately reproduced. It is denied that the quoted provision

currently applies to the 45th President of the United States since he is no longer

“President.” The constitutional provision requires that a person actually hold

office to be impeached. Since the 45th President is no longer “President,” the

clause ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for…’ is impossible for

the Senate to accomplish, and thus the current proceeding before the Senate is

void ab initio as a legal nullity that runs patently contrary to the plain language

of the Constitution. Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution states “[j]udgment in

cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and

disqualification to hold and enjoy an office of honor…” (emphasis added). Since

removal from office by the Senate of the President is a condition precedent

which must occur before, and jointly with, “disqualification” to hold future

office, the fact that the Senate presently is unable to remove from office the 45th

President whose term has expired, means that Averment 1 is therefore

irrelevant to any matter before the Senate.

2. Further, section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits

any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United

States from ‘hold[ing] any office…under the United States’.

Answer 2:

Admitted in part, denied in part, and denied as not relevant to any matter

properly before the Senate. It is admitted that phrases from Section 3 of the

14th Amendment to the Constitution are correctly replicated in Averment 2. It

is denied that the 45th President engaged in insurrection or rebellion against

the United States. The 45th President believes and therefore avers that as a

private citizen, the Senate has no jurisdiction over his ability to hold office and

for the Senate to take action on this averment would constitute a Bill of

Attainder in violation of Art. I, Sec. 9. Cl. 3 of the United States Constitution.

The 45th President asks the Senate to dismiss Averment 2 relating to the 14th

Amendment as moot.

3. In his conduct while President of the United States – and in violation of

his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United

States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the

Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to

take care that the laws be faithfully executed.

Answer 3:

Denied, and irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate. It is

denied that the 45th President of the United States ever engaged in a violation

of his oath of office. To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and

faithfully executed his duties as President of the United States, and at all times

acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution

of the United States, while never engaging in any high Crimes or

Misdemeanors. Since the 45th President is no longer “President,” the clause

‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for…’ referenced at Averment 1

above is impossible, and the current proceeding before the Senate is void ab

initio as a legal nullity patently contrary to the plain language of the

Constitution. As the present proceedings are moot and thus a nullity since the

45th President cannot be removed from an office he no longer occupies,

Averment 3 is irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate.

4. Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by

inciting violence against the Government of the United States, in that:

On January 6, 2021, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the

Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the

House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a

joint session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College. In the

months preceding the Joint Session, President Trump repeatedly issued false

statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of

widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or

certified by State or Federal officials.

Answer 4:

Admitted in part, denied in part, and denied as irrelevant to any matter

properly before the Senate. It is admitted that on January 6, 2021 a joint

session of Congress met with the Vice President, the House and the Senate, to

count the votes of the Electoral College. It is admitted that after the November

election, the 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the

Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect, since

with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic

“safeguards” states election laws and procedures were changed by local

politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures.

Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that

the 45th President’s statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies

they were false. Like all Americans, the 45th President is protected by the First

Amendment. Indeed, he believes, and therefore avers, that the United States is

unique on Earth in that its governing documents, the Constitution and Bill of

Rights, specifically and intentionally protect unpopular speech from

government retaliation. If the First Amendment protected only speech the

government deemed popular in current American culture, it would be no

protection at all. Since the 45th President is no longer “President,” the

Constitutional clause at Averment 1 above ‘shall be removed from Office on

Impeachment for…’ is impossible since the 45th President does not hold office

and the current proceeding before the Senate is void ab initio as a legal nullity

rendering Averment 4 irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate.

5. Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump,

addressed a crowd at the Capitol ellipse in Washington DC. There, he reiterated

false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.”

Answer 5:

Admitted in part, denied in part. It is admitted that President Trump

addressed a crowd at the Capitol ellipse on January 6, 2021 as is his right

under the First Amendment to the Constitution and expressed his opinion that

the election results were suspect, as is contained in the full recording of the

speech. To the extent Averment 5 alleges his opinion is factually in error, the

45th President denies this allegation.

6. He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged – and

foreseeably resulted in – lawless action at then Capitol, such as: “if you don’t

fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus, incited by

President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to,

among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional

duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached

and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel,

menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional

personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious act.

Answer 6:

Admitted in Part, denied in part. It is admitted that persons unlawfully

breached and vandalized the Capitol, that people were injured and killed, and

that law enforcement is currently investigating and prosecuting those who were

responsible. “Seditious acts” is a term of art with a legal meaning and the use

of that phrase in the article of impeachment is thus denied in the context in

which it was used. It is denied that President Trump incited the crowd to

engage in destructive behavior. It is denied that the phrase “if you don’t fight

like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” had anything to do with

the action at the Capitol as it was clearly about the need to fight for election

security in general, as evidenced by the recording of the speech. It is denied

that President Trump intended to interfere with the counting of Electoral votes.

As is customary, Members of Congress challenged electoral vote submissions

by state under a process written into Congressional rules allowing for the

respective Houses of Congress to debate whether a state’s submitted electoral

votes should be counted. In 2017, Democratic Members of Congress

repeatedly challenged the electoral votes submitted from states where President

Trump prevailed. In 2021, Republican Members of Congress challenged the

electoral votes submitted from states where President Biden prevailed. The

purpose of the Joint Sessions of Congress in 2017 and on January 6, 2021 was

for Members of Congress to fulfill their duty to be certain the Electoral College

votes were properly submitted, and any challenges thereto properly addressed

under Congressional rules. Congress’ duty, therefore, was not just to certify

the presidential election. Its duty was to first determine whether certification of

the presidential election vote was warranted and permissible under its rules.

7. “President Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021, followed his prior

efforts to subvert the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential

Election. Those prior efforts, included a phone call on January 2, 2021, during

which President Trump urged the secretary of state Georgia, Brad

Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to overturn the Georgia Presidential

election results and threatened Secretary Raffensperger if he failed to do so.

Answer 7:

Admitted in part. Denied in part. Denied as irrelevant to any matter

properly before the Senate. It is admitted that President Trump spoke on the

telephone with Secretary Raffensperger and multiple other parties, including

several attorneys for both parties, on January 2, 2021. Secretary Raffensperger

or someone at his direction surreptitiously recorded the call and subsequently

made it public. The recording accurately reflects the content of the

conversation. It is denied President Trump made any effort to subvert the

certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election. It is denied that the

word “find” was inappropriate in context, as President Trump was expressing

his opinion that if the evidence was carefully examined one would “find that

you have many that aren’t even signed and you have many that are forgeries.”

It is denied that President Trump threatened Secretary Raffensperger. It is

denied that President Trump acted improperly in that telephone call in any

way. Since the 45th President is no longer “President,” the Constitutional

clause from Averment 1 above ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment

for…’ is impossible since the 45th President does not hold office rendering the

current proceeding before the Senate is void ab initio as a legal nullity making

Averment 7 irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate.

8. “In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the

United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity

of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and

imperiled a coequal branch Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as

President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Answer 8:

Denied, and denied as irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate.

It is denied that President Trump ever endangered the security of the United

States and its institutions of Government. It is denied he threatened the

integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of

power, and imperiled a coequal branch Government. It is denied he betrayed

his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Rather, the 45th President of the United States performed admirably in his role

as president, at all times doing what he thought was in the best interests of the

American people. The 45th President believes and therefore avers that in the

United States, the people choose their President, and that he was properly

chosen in 2016 and sworn into office in 2017, serving his term to the best of

his ability in comportment with his oath of office. Since the 45th President is

no longer “President,” the Constitutional clause at Averment 1 above ‘shall be

removed from Office on Impeachment for…’ is impossible for the Senate to

accomplish since the 45th President does not hold office, meaning the current

proceeding before the Senate is void ab initio as a legal nullity rendering

Averment 8 irrelevant to any matter properly before the Senate.

To the extent there are factual allegations made against the 45th President of

the United States contained in Article I that are not specifically addressed

above, said allegations are denied and strict proof at time of hearing is

demanded.

Legal Defenses

To: The Honorable, the Members of the Unites States Senate:

The 45th President of the United States, Donald John Trump, through his

counsel Bruce L. Castor, Jr., and David Schoen hereby avers that the Article of

Impeachment lodged against him by the United States House of

Representatives is facially and substantively flawed, and otherwise

unconstitutional, and must be dismissed with prejudice. In support thereof,

the 45th President,

Respectfully Represents:

1. The Senate of the United States lacks jurisdiction over the 45th President

because he holds no public office from which he can be removed, and the

Constitution limits the authority of the Senate in cases of impeachment to

removal from office as the prerequisite active remedy allowed the Senate under

our Constitution.

2. The Senate of the United States lacks jurisdiction over the 45th President

because he holds no public office from which he can be removed rendering the

Article of Impeachment moot and a non-justiciable question.

3. Should the Senate act on the Article of Impeachment initiated in the

House of Representatives, it will have passed a Bill of Attainder in violation of

Article 1, Sec. 9. Cl. 3 of the United States Constitution.

4. The Article of Impeachment misconstrues protected speech and fails to

meet the constitutional standard for any impeachable offense.

5. The House of Representatives deprived the 45th President of due process

of law in rushing to issue the Article of Impeachment by ignoring it own

procedures and precedents going back to the mid-19th century. The lack of due

process included, but was not limited to, its failure to conduct any meaningful

committee review or other investigation, engage in any full and fair

consideration of evidence in support of the Article, as well as the failure to

conduct any full and fair discussion by allowing the 45th President’s positions

to be heard in the House Chamber. No exigent circumstances under the law

were present excusing the House of Representatives’ rush to judgment. The

House of Representatives’ action, in depriving the 45th President of due process

of law, created a special category of citizenship for a single individual: the 45th

President of the United States. Should this body not act in favor of the 45th

President, the precedent set by the House of Representatives would become

that such persons as the 45th President similarly situated no longer enjoy the

rights of all American citizens guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. The actions by

the House make clear that in their opinion the 45th President does not enjoy

the protections of liberty upon which this great Nation was founded, where free

speech, and indeed, free political speech form the backbone of all American

liberties. None of the traditional reasons permitting the government to act in

such haste (i.e exigent circumstances) were present. The House had no reason

to rush its proceedings, disregard its own precedents and procedures, engage

in zero committee or other investigation, and fail to grant the accused his

“opportunity to be heard” in person or through counsel – all basic tenets of due

process of law. There was no exigency, as evidenced by the fact that the House

waited until after the end of the President’s term to even send the articles over

and there was thus no legal or moral reason for the House to act as it did.

Political hatred has no place in the administration of justice anywhere in

America, especially in the Congress of the United States.

6. The Article of Impeachment violates the 45th President’s right to free

speech and thought guaranteed under the First Amendment to the United

States Constitution.

7. The Article is constitutionally flawed in that it charges multiple instances

of allegedly impeachable conduct in a single article. By charging multiple

alleged wrongs in one article, the House of Representatives has made it

impossible to guarantee compliance with the Constitutional mandate in Article

1, Sec. 3, Cl. 6 that permits a conviction only by at least two-thirds of the

members. The House charge fails by interweaving differing allegations rather

than breaking them out into counts of alleged individual instances of

misconduct. Rule XXIII of the Rules of Procedure and Practice in the Senate

When Sitting on Impeachment Trials provides, in pertinent part, that an article

of impeachment shall not be divisible thereon. Because the Article at issue

here alleges multiple wrongs in the single article, it would be impossible to

know if two-thirds of the members agreed on the entire article, or just on parts,

as the basis for vote to convict. The House failed to adhere to strict Senate

rules and, instead, chose to make the Article as broad as possible intentionally

in the hope that some Senators might agree with parts, and other Senators

agree with other parts, but that when these groups of senators were added

together, the House might achieve the appearance of two thirds in agreement,

when those two thirds of members, in reality, did not concur on the same

allegations interwoven into an over-broad article designed for just such a

purpose. Such behavior on the part of the House of Representatives may have

a less nefarious reason, in the alternative, and simply be a by-product of the

haste in which the House unnecessarily acted while depriving the 45th

President of the United States of his American right to due process of law. The

45th President of the United States believes and therefore avers that the defect

in the drafting of the Article requires that Senators be instructed that if two

thirds of them fail to find any portion of the Article lacking in evidence

sufficient for conviction, then the entire Article fails and should be dismissed.

8. The Chief Justice of the United States is not set to preside over the

proceedings contemplated by the Senate, as he would be constitutionally

required to do if the House was seeking to have the president removed from

office under Art. I, Sec 3, Cl. 6 of the United States Constitution. Once the 45th

President’s term expired, and the House chose to allow jurisdiction to lapse on

the Article of Impeachment, the constitutional mandate for the Chief Justice to

preside at all impeachments involving the President evidently disappeared, and

he was replaced by a partisan Senator who will purportedly also act as a juror

while ruling on certain issues. The House actions thus were designed to

ensure that Chief Justice John Roberts would not preside over the proceedings,

which effectively creates the additional appearance of bias with the proceedings

now being supervised by a partisan member of the Senate with a long history of

public remarks adverse to the 45th President. The 45th President believes and

therefore avers that this action of the House of Representatives, additionally,

violated his right to due process of law because the House, effectively,

maneuvered an ally in the Senate into the judge’s chair.

WHEREFORE, Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States

respectfully requests the Honorable Members of the Senate of the United States

dismiss Article I: Incitement of Insurrection against him as moot, and thus in

violation of the Constitution, because the Senate lacks jurisdiction to remove

from office a man who does not hold office. In the alternative, the 45th

President respectfully requests the Senate acquit him on the merits of the

allegations raised in the article of impeachment.