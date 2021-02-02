https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/02/how-refreshing-biden-communications-staff-busted-for-asking-reporters-for-questions-before-jen-psaki-pressers/

Imagine if the Trump admin had asked reporters for questions ahead of time.

They’d have eviscerated them.

Honestly, we’re shocked The Daily Beast wrote an actual story on it and we’re pretty sure Team Biden will be surprised as well. They’re supposed to be on the same siiiiide!

EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s communications staff have already probed reporters to see what questions they plan on asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during briefings, according to three sources and written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast https://t.co/vmpl4HpGxT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 2, 2021

From The Daily Beast:

If you’re a reporter with a tough question for the White House press secretary, Joe Biden’s staff wouldn’t mind knowing about it in advance. According to three sources with knowledge of the matter, as well as written communications reviewed by The Daily Beast, the new president’s communications staff have already on occasion probed reporters to see what questions they plan on asking new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when called upon during briefings. The requests prompted concerns among the White House press corps, whose members, like many reporters, are sensitive to the perception that they are coordinating with political communications staffers.

Wonder if Brian Stelter and John Harwood still find this ‘refreshing’?

Remember when Donna Brazile gave Hillary the questions before the debate?

Good times.

Isn’t that the way his town halls worked? — Aggie Dad #IAmTheNRA (@AggieDad2015) February 2, 2021

We suppose old habits die hard.

The circle back circus — Lance Dudley (@Lance_Dudley) February 2, 2021

So they cheat.

It’s all a dog and pony show. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 2, 2021

And nobody is surprised …

Ice cream and dog questions only. — AOP (@DesertMonkey4) February 2, 2021

Hey man, that’s important stuff.

***

