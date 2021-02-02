https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/02/bye-btch-courtside-karen-crushes-lebron-james-asks-if-he-was-intimidated-by-a-25-year-old-girl/

A fan was ejected from last night’s Lakers-Hawks game in Atlanta after she reportedly heckled LeBron James:

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

James later called the woman a “Courtside Karen” after the game:

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

He later said he didn’t want to see her ejected and that he needs and misses that interaction with fans:

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building. … I miss that interaction. … We as players need that interaction.” LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

The Hawks are investigating the incident:

Juliana Carlos, one of the people ejected, said on Instagram that her husband, Chris Carlos, was cursed out by LeBron James.@TheAthletic reviewed courtside video from Carlos and others; the only comment audible from James is him saying “Ol’ steroid ass.”https://t.co/joHSc9srjw — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 2, 2021

But the “Courtside Karen,” identified as Juliana Carlos, took to Instagram and absolutely crushed the NBA star in a series of videos accusing James of cursing at her:

LeBron has met his match pic.twitter.com/UmhZ9Y26KK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021

In another video, she really went to town on him and questioned if he was intimidated by a 25-year-old girl:

“…Don’t f***ing talk to my husband, and he looks at me and says, “Sit the f*** down, b*tch.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f***ing call me a bitch. You sit the f*** down. Get the f*** out of here. And I go, ‘Don’t f***ing talk to my husband like that. Don’t talk to my husband. And he literally was like, ‘F*** you, bitch. Sit down, b*tch. And all of sudden now I’m getting kicked out? Excuse me, I have courtside seats that I paid for. F*** you, Lebron. You’re a f***ing p****y. Get the f*** out of here. You’re going to let a 25-year-old girl intimidate you during a game? Bye, b*tch.”

PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021

“Bye b*tch.” LOL.

