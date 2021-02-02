https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/02/calling-all-progs-aocs-trio-of-minions-needs-you-to-fund-their-search-for-the-next-aoc-to-replace-manchin-and-sinema/

Watch out, Joe Manchin. Don’t get too comfortable, Kyrsten Sinema.

AOC’s goons are comin’ for you:

Help ’em out!

That seems to be the explanation they’re going with:

But there’s actually an even simpler explanation for what they’re doing:

Sounds about right.

We’d hate to mess with a good thing.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...