The Centers for Disease Control has posted its latest guidelines to regulate your Super Bowl party and cheering and alcohol are on the out list.

The guidelines for “large gatherings” sets out to offer the “safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you.”

Among the recommendations, the CDC wants you to keep your mouth closed during the big game. “Avoid chanting or cheering. Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead,” the CDC says.

The agency adds that outside parties are better, but even in cold weather medical masks should be worn under scarves or ski masks. And, regardless, the CDC warns folks not to invite people with whom they do not live to their party.

Among its many suggestions, the CDC says to have less alcohol at your party. The agency also says to use “touchless payment methods” if you want to help pay for the party, to wear masks at all times, to avoid crowding and creating “congested areas,” and to avoid using the restroom during “high traffic times” so as to further “social distancing.”

The health agency added that nearly six in 10 new COVID-19 infections are spread by people who show no symptoms of the virus.

The CDC is not the only government agency seeking to throw a wet blanket over Super Bowl parties. The L.A. County Department of Health has told citizens not to hold Super Bowl parties — not even at home — and has banned TVs at bars and restaurants to quash any possible Super Bowl events.

