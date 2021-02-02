https://www.dailywire.com/news/cdc-issues-super-bowl-party-guidelines-such-as-limiting-alcohol-and-not-cheering

Want to cheer on your favorite NFL team during Sunday’s Super Bowl? Well, don’t.

That’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says in new guidelines about the big game.

“Avoid chanting or cheering. Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead,” the CDC says.

The health agency also suggested holding outdoor watch parties, but says in cold weather, masks should be worn underneath scarves or ski masks, and people should carry a spare mask in case the first one gets wet from snow or rain. Even outdoors, fans should avoid close contact with anyone who is not part of their own household and should wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The CDC also has tips for people who choose to attend the Super Bowl or a larger event like a watch party, including limiting alcohol consumption (“Consuming alcohol may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures.”). The guidelines also recommends planning your bathroom and snack trips strategically by avoiding “using restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, such as half-time or immediately at the end of the event.”

Other tips include:

Call the venue to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Follow signage at the venue to allow for social distancing.

Arrive to the venue early to avoid crowding and congested areas.

Image of people standing outside of a stadium

The agency offered several other tips, including bringing your own food:

Eat outdoors, if possible. You are less likely to get or spread COVID-19 during outdoor activities.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils, and condiment packets, if possible.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

Avoid self-serve and buffet style food options.

Use a touchless garbage can, if available.

Last month, the CDC reported that nearly six in 10 new COVID-19 infections are spread by people who show no symptoms of the virus. The CDC study found that asymptomatic people made up about 24% of all transmissions. Meanwhile, pre-symptomatic individuals, those who have contracted the virus but do not yet have symptoms, accounted for 35% of new cases.

