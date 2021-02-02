https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-super-bowl-tampa-nfl/2021/02/02/id/1008386

The Centers for Disease Control has issued Super Bowl party guidelines that include “avoid cheering” and limit the amount of alcohol consumed.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played early Sunday evening between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida.

In offering recommendations for large gatherings and small gatherings, the CDC basically stressed what it has from early on in the pandemic – wear masks, wash your hands often, and allow for social distancing.

Large gatherings described on the CDC website included the crowd at the game or groups as a “watch party.”

The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans to attend the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, per The Hill.

The CDC suggested wearing masks at all times and limiting the amount of alcohol, since consumption might make a person less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

“Avoid chanting or cheering. Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead,” the CDC said.

Also, it was suggested fans bring their own “food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils, and condiment packets.”

People not feeling well Sunday should stay home.

Outside events are safer than those indoors. In both cases, spacing of six feet between people not from your household was recommended. Indoor spaces should allow fresh air to enter from outside.

In cold weather, masks should be worn under scarves, gaiters, ski masks, etc.

The safest way to enjoy the game, according to the CDC, is to view the game at home with people who live with you. People from different households should remain at least six feet apart.

Virtual gatherings also were recommended in the recommendations updated Thursday.

The health agency added that nearly six in 10 new COVID-19 infections are spread by people who show no symptoms of the virus, per Breitbart.

In Los Angeles County the Department of Health has told citizens not to hold Super Bowl parties, even at home, and has banned TVs at bars and restaurants.

