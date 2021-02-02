https://www.oann.com/chiefs-baffled-by-nfl-overlooking-eric-bieniemy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chiefs-baffled-by-nfl-overlooking-eric-bieniemy



FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (left) and coach Andy Reid react during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (left) and coach Andy Reid react during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

February 2, 2021

Overlooked offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy not being hired as a head coach still baffles the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is focused on Super Bowl LV this week but said he plans a fact-finding mission starting next week to find out “what is going on” in the process that continues to keep Bieniemy from running his own team.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he felt Bieniemy might be the guy in Houston, but the Texans didn’t interview him immediately. The job went to David Culley, assistant head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and another former Reid protege.

But Mahomes wasn’t surprised that when all the seats on the coaching carousel had been filled, Bieniemy rolled into the team facility with coverage reads top of mind.

“There’s been no difference,” Mahomes said of Bieniemy’s demeanor the past two weeks. “I think a big thing with him, he always preaches control what you can control. Obviously we know he’s disappointed he didn’t get an opportunity to become a head coach. But he comes with the mindset to make this team the best we can be every single day.”

Bieniemy interviewed for seven jobs this offseason. Among the reported reasons he was passed over include not interviewing well. His resume also does not include play-calling duties, although Bieniemy has significant input in both planning and game-day execution, per Reid. By comparison, the Chicago Bears hired the Chiefs last offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, with limited play-calling experience.

Players in the Chiefs’ locker room who’ve experienced Bieniemy’s impact continue to sing his praises.

“I’m not a GM or anything, but I will say, Coach Bieniemy has helped me a lot,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “The man, the player, and everything I’ve become for this Chiefs organization. It’s very shocking that he didn’t get a job. I know deep down inside he’s going to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better so I can get that job?’ He’s that kind of dude. He wants to get better and he wants to become a head coach. His time will come. I feel like everything happens for a reason. His time will come.”

One of the tasks for Bieniemy the past two weeks has been getting Mike Remmers ready to start at left tackle for Eric Fisher, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Remmers is a journeyman backup who likely fits best at right tackle. When Buccaneers right defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said Monday he had no idea who Remmers was, the Chiefs’ lineman fell back on Bieniemy and Reid’s teachings.

“I don’t really care what (Pierre-Paul’s) opinion is on anything,” Remmers said. “I need no extra motivation at all. This is the Super Bowl.”

–Field Level Media

