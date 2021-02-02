https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/christians-who-hate-trump/

I’m very curious about a phenomenon practically inexplicable to me.

“Christians” who hate Trump.

I’m not referring to people who don’t approve of President Donald J. Trump. I’m taking about all-out hatred that finds him “morally depraved” and insists his supporters must repent after “turning a blind eye to his evil.”

I will use as Exhibit A one Martin Griffith, a contributor to the Sacramento Bee, a retired journalist and founding member of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association.

He begins his Jan. 31 treatise: “Like many Americans, I’m mystified by how so many evangelical Christians turned a blind eye to former President Donald Trump’s moral depravity and constant attacks on civility and democracy over the last four years.

TRENDING: National news reporter shocked to find Trump’s support growing outside D.C.

“My conservative parents and Sunday school teachers at the Methodist church in my hometown of Turlock taught me that, in the long run, nothing good comes from associating with an evil man like Trump,” he declared. “It’s high time for Trump evangelicals to come to their senses about the faith’s central truths and to read what the Bible says matters most to God: love, character and honesty. They must see that Trump clearly fits both the definition of a ‘fool’ in the book of Proverbs, as well as the seven ‘things’ that God finds ‘detestable.'”

He cites Proverbs 6:16-19, which says the seven things are “haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.”

It seems that Martin Griffith has lived a somewhat sheltered life, far removed from the stories of biblical heroes like King David, a man after God’s own heart. What was David? He was, at various times, an adulterer, a murderer and the greatest king in the history of Israel.

What God knew was that all men are inclined toward evil but capable of repentance.

That’s what counts. It’s always what counts. Isn’t that wonderful?

Griffith apparently forgets the mercy of God. It’s in every book of the Bible.

Even more to the point, Trump is a great man. Joe Biden is not.

Child sacrifice is the great sin that God once said was too horrible even to contemplate (Jeremiah 19:5). Joe Biden is sworn to a party that worships it. Trump has turned away from it.

That was the clear choice that Christians faced in 2020. Things were seldom as stark.

Do you remember that, Martin Griffith?

You said: “As Christians, we should be the light of the world, not part of its darkness.”

I agree. Trump was light, Biden was darkness. Trump was optimistic. Biden saw only the approaching long dark night.

You said: “At a time when our country is more divided than ever, it’s incumbent on evangelicals and their elected representatives to follow Jesus’ other commandment to ‘love our enemies.'”

Is this the Democratic Party? Do the Democrats love their enemies? The party of the “cancel culture”? It’s a clear choice. In 2020 we had to choose between the Republican Donald Trump, the man who loved America and wants to make it great, and Joe Biden, who sold us into slavery.

You give yourself away when you speak of the cathedrals of “racial reconciliation,” “concern for the poor” and “political civility.”

Do you believe Joe Biden is seriously about “racial reconciliation,” “concern for the poor” and “political civility?” Are the Democrats?

Why do you hate Donald Trump? Where is your love and tender mercies? Why are you incapable of believing Trump and yet over the moon when it comes to Biden?

Why are you more concerned with “political civility” than the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution?

It’s weird when people lecture us on “light” and “darkness” when there is no light in them.

That’s why they hate Trump.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

