https://www.corbettreport.com/citizens-for-free-speech-solutionswatch/
Citizens for Free Speech – #SolutionsWatch
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Patrick Wood joins us to discuss a new non-profit organization he has founded to help combat the threat to free speech: Citizens for Free Speech. With 26,000 members, the CFFS seeks to activate people at the local level and teach them how to better communicate their ideas and combat the threats to fundamental freedoms that are facing us during this generated crisis.[embedded content]
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
Technocracy Rising
Patrick Wood on The Corbett Report
I’m Blocked From Uploading to GooTube (and Other News)
More US Cities Seek to ban Facial Recognition Technology
New Orleans City Council bans facial recognition, predictive policing and other surveillance tech
Filed in: Solutions Watch