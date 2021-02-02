https://hannity.com/media-room/cnn-meltdown-one-week-after-trump-leaves-white-house-cnns-ratings-plummet-44/

DON DIALS IT BACK: Lemon Says ‘Blow Up the System’ Comments Taken ‘Out of Context!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.23.20

CNN host Don Lemon softly dialed-back his comments from earlier this week when he called for the Democratic Party to “blow up the entire system” and abolish the Electoral College; claiming his remarks were simply taken “out of context.”

“I woke up and I saw all of these headlines, ‘Don Lemon is calling for the abolishing of the electoral college!’ But I was responding to you when you said we need people with integrity!” Lemon told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I was responding to you when you said we want people with integrity in office and I said, ‘Well, then we’ve got to blow up the whole system, right?’ And I said here’s what Democrats can do and that’s the danger- they can’ stack the court. But all of a sudden, I am calling for the abolishing of the electoral college… and that I’m a Democrat because I said ‘we.’ I mean the American people!”

Responding to reports about him saying we should “blow up the entire system,” CNN’s Don Lemon now claims he was speaking rhetorically in an answer to Chris Cuomo. And claims he was taken out of context when quoted as promoting the abolishment of the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/DsBINKcl6s — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 23, 2020

“But listen, you forgot something very fundamental… A Black guy can’t say that he wants to blow anything up right now,” Cuomo joked. “People are waiting for you to come and destroy their houses with people like me, your kooky White friends. So you can’t say you want to blow stuff up because you’re playing into the narrative.”

“What is wrong with you?!” Lemon quipped.

Watch Lemon’s comments above.