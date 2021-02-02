https://newsthud.com/students-demand-princeton-alum-ted-cruz-be-condemned-and-barred-from-honorary-titles/

A petition from Ivy League school Princeton is calling for the university to preemptively bar Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a class of 1992 alumni from on-campus recognition.

As of now the petition has over 1,500 signatures.

The petition reads:

The petition concludes “we demand that President Eisgruber condemn Senator Cruz for his perpetuation of lies surrounding voting fraud before, during, and after the attack on our Capitol. We demand that Princeton does not provide honorary names to Senator Cruz and we call upon the Committee on Naming to bar his name from any buildings and institutions under its power.”