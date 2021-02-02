https://www.dailywire.com/news/conservative-beauty-guru-to-launch-make-makeup-great-again-line

Christian, conservative beauty influencer Amanda Ensing announced she will launch a makeup line called “Make Makeup Great Again,” following her “cancellation” by French beauty giant Sephora.

In an Instagram TV video, Ensing announced the launch of her new makeup line, which she claims to have been working on for two years. The Nashville resident accused Sephora and other exclusive influencers of being hostile towards conservatives, which prompted her to launch the cosmetic line.

“I have received more support from ‘we the people’ in the last couple of days than I have in my own industry in the last almost decade,” Ensing said in her viral video titled “Conservatives aren’t going anywhere.”

“What Sephora, brands, influences, that are not including conservatives … into their story, telling us that we are ‘unworthy,’ or ‘bad people’ because of [our views]. That is not the future,” Ensing said while unveiling her project.

Thus far, the only product available on the Make Makeup Great Again website is a “cozy crewneck” priced at $59.

Ensing has amassed a YouTube following of more than 1.4 million subscribers over her nine-year career as a beauty vlogger. She entered the political sphere on social media shortly after the November 3 election. In a video entitled, “What’s Next for America,” Ensing opened up about her conservative views and welcomed her followers “to the side of social media where you won’t’ be judged for thinking for yourself.”

The influencer came under fire for a tweet on January 6, the day of the Capitol riot, in which she called out the Left for looting.

“The left: I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot [and] loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you [and] don’t ask questions,” Ensing tweeted. “The right: Let’s fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military [and] Law enforcement.”

Following her political awakening, people took to social media in hopes of canceling her coveted brand deals.

On February 1, Sephora announced that it had canceled its deal with Ensing. In an official statement, the beauty giant denied claims it yanked Ensing’s deal for political reasons, though it had previously commented on an Instagram post confirming Ensing was not aligned with “Sephora’s values of inclusivity.”

“Any claim that this decision was made on the basis of political or religious beliefs is inaccurate,” Sephora said in an official statement. “We respect each individual’s right to have their own perspectives and freedom of expression. However, Sephora reserves the right to terminate any partnership we deem inappropriate for our brand.”

On Instagram, Sephora replied to a comment that dubbed Ensing a “supporter of the dangerous MAGA group,” confirming it would no longer work with the influencer.

“Thank you for reaching out and bringing this to our attention. We were made aware that Amanda Ensing … recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity,” Sephora wrote. “As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships.”

Ensing’s partnership was brokered through a third-party influencer company called RewardStyle, which contracts influencers to partner with brands. When Sephora yanked its contract, Ensing was informed via the third-party broker. RewardStyle did not respond to requests for comment.

Following the police-involved death of George Floyd, Sephora was among big-name brands to take steps towards becoming “anti-racist.” On January 13, the New York Post reported that Sephora pledged to combat racism in stores by promoting more black-owned beauty brands and cut back on outside security guards.

Ensing appears to still be an ambassador for Savage x Fenty, a black-owned business.

