posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20

Representative Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Tom Cotton introduced new legislation this week that would allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for “death and damages” related to the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s clear the Chinese Communist Party is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic that’s killing thousands of our fellow citizens every day. Late last week we introduced legislation that would hold the party accountable for the physical and economic injury it has inflicted on millions of Americans,” write the lawmakers.

“Americans are currently barred from filing such claims under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which forbids lawsuits against foreign sovereign nations, save in rare instances. Our legislation would carve out a limited exception for physical and economic injuries resulting from COVID-19,” they add.

“Some may argue that the link between China’s misdeeds and the injuries suffered by millions of Americans are too tenuous to be sustained in court. But the stream of revelations about China’s deliberate misinformation and cover-up regarding the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China make its role in this pandemic clear,” write Cotton and Crenshaw.

