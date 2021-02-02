https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-on-hannity-bidens-america-last-plan-cedes-dominance-to-usas-global-rivals/
CRENSHAW CRUSH: Crenshaw, Cotton Introduce Bill to Allow Americans to ‘Sue China for Damages and Death’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20
Representative Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Tom Cotton introduced new legislation this week that would allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for “death and damages” related to the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s clear the Chinese Communist Party is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic that’s killing thousands of our fellow citizens every day. Late last week we introduced legislation that would hold the party accountable for the physical and economic injury it has inflicted on millions of Americans,” write the lawmakers.
“Americans are currently barred from filing such claims under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which forbids lawsuits against foreign sovereign nations, save in rare instances. Our legislation would carve out a limited exception for physical and economic injuries resulting from COVID-19,” they add.
“Some may argue that the link between China’s misdeeds and the injuries suffered by millions of Americans are too tenuous to be sustained in court. But the stream of revelations about China’s deliberate misinformation and cover-up regarding the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China make its role in this pandemic clear,” write Cotton and Crenshaw.
Read the full report here.
DEAL DOWN UNDER? Bernie Says ‘Green New Deal’ Needed to Prevent… Australian Wildfires!
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.17.20
Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders doubled-down on the Democrats’ ‘Green New Deal’ Monday; saying the suite of far-left proposals is necessary to help prevent the wildfires that ravaged Australia in recent months.
“Fires threatening an entire continent are extreme—a Green New Deal to tackle the climate crisis is not. Let us harness our skills, talents and enormous resources to protect the home we all share,” posted Sanders on social media.
Fires threatening an entire continent are extreme—a Green New Deal to tackle the climate crisis is not.
Let us harness our skills, talents and enormous resources to protect the home we all share. https://t.co/BXnYcwOt0F
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 17, 2020
Congressman Dan Crenshaw unloaded on the Democrats’ ‘Green New Deal’ Thursday night; describing the far-left proposal as nothing more than a “3rd grade science project” that isn’t based on “science or engineering.”
“Then why didn’t you vote ‘YES’ for the Green New Deal when it came to the Senate Floor? Maybe because it’s not a plan. Or a good deal. Or even ‘Green.’ It’s a 3rd-grade science project that isn’t based in science or engineering,” posted Crenshaw on social media.
Then why didn’t you vote “YES” for the Green New Deal when it came to the Senate Floor?
Maybe because it’s not a plan. Or a good deal. Or even “Green.” It’s a 3rd grade science project that isn’t based in science or engineering.
Care about reducing emissions? #NewEnergyFrontier https://t.co/J9QpCbzRKN
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 14, 2020
“And more importantly on this stuff, from a policy perspective, the Green New Deal is not an actual proposal. There is no actual plan in the Green New Deal. It just says, ‘Everything is going to be wind and solar and we’re going to get rid of airplanes and cows.’ That’s not a plan. That’s not a serious proposal,” he told Fox News.