UPDATED 6:39 AM PT – Tuesday, February 2, 2021

It’s been a whirlwind on Wall Street since Reddit users decided to buy GameStop shares and increase its price in an effort to push out hedge funds as well as short sellers who bet against the stock.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with venture capitalist Brock Pierce, chairman of The Bitcoin Foundation, about the latest developments and the rise in Dogecoin and silver.

