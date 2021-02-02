https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-cuccinelli-ice-whistleblower-dhs/2021/02/02/id/1008335

Former senior Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli Tuesday denied any wrongdoing in connection with a whistleblower’s complaint he had engaged in mismanagement and abuse of authority when signing an 11th-hour deal with the union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“There was an enormous number of issues with the union for the removal of officers that had hung out there through multiple administrations,” Cuccinelli told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on “The Faulkner Focus.” “The last time Joe Biden was in a presidential administration they could have resolved these, and they didn’t.”

According to the whistleblower, Cuccinelli on Jan. 19, his last full day in office, signed an agreement with the union that allows “extraordinary power and benefits” that allows the union to delay President Joe Biden’s changes to immigration enforcement practices and policies, reports CNN.

The complaint was provided by the Government Accountability Project and first reported by The New York Times. It also alleges Cuccinelli had abused his authority on the agreements because there were still questions about whether he had been lawfully serving as a deputy secretary with Homeland Security.

Cuccinelli told Faulkner the ICE officers are in a “very difficult position” and denied the union could “tie the hands of the administration,” even if they do “get a say” in the orders.

“They get an understanding and an opportunity to be heard about how policies will be implemented so they can keep their officers safe and achieve the mission for which they are there, and that is to keep America safe,” Cuccinelli said.

Meanwhile, Cuccinelli slammed Biden’s recent executive orders on immigration, saying they were “foolishness” that were intended to “throw open the gates to illegals.”

Further, the idea the Biden administration plans to end the Remain in Mexico program, “one of the most successful programs – forget in the Trump administration – but in American immigration history, is utter foolishness,” Cuccinelli said. “It shows that they are willing to throw out the things that work simply because they were conceived of and implemented effectively by the Trump Administration.”

