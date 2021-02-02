https://www.theepochtimes.com/deadly-fbi-shootout-one-of-the-worst-days-in-bureaus-history-says-former-agent_3682410.html

Two FBI agents were killed early Tuesday morning and three other agents were wounded as they tried to serve a search warrant at a Florida home, in one of the bureau’s deadliest episodes in decades.

FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation, according to the bureau. The subject of the warrant also died.

Marc Ruskin, a former FBI Special Agent with 20 years’ experience in undercover operations and a contributor to The Epoch Times, said it was “probably one of the worst days in the history of the FBI.”

“Over the past few years the Bureau has been heavily politicized due to the actions of the upper management, but this is a real reminder that the field agents—the ones who toil day and night and put their lives on the line—are still there protecting people, even in this age of defund the police,” Ruskin told The Epoch Times.

Marc Ruskin, retired FBI Special Agent and author of “The Pretender,” in New York on Oct. 4, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Ruskin, now retired, worked primarily in undercover operations, for which he was awarded five Commendations from the Bureau director. He said the only comparable incident in his memory took place in mid 1980s—the infamous Miami shootout.

He said he remembers feeling a “tremendous shock” when he heard news of the Miami shooting over the radio at the time.

In 1986, two agents, also in Florida, were killed and five others were wounded in a Miami shootout with two bank robbery suspects, according the bureau’s website.

The FBI is reviewing Tuesday’s shooting, which occurred at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida, according to an FBI statement. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the bureau has not yet released any further information.

Ruskin said the incident reminds him that there aren’t many jobs “where you have to really fear for your life.”

He recalled as a young agent sometimes “really feeling fear” and also questioning why he chose such a deadly career.

“I was lucky I survived 27 years, with 20 years of undercover work,” he said. “I was often in fear. Being courageous doesn’t mean you don’t have fear, it means you have fear and you acknowledge it and you face it. You don’t let it overcome you, you overcome it.”

“The public should appreciate what these agents are doing,” he added. “When you do go to work in in the morning, especially when your going to do an undercover meet, or executing a search warrant, you may not come home that night.”

“That’s different from being an accountant or a politician or any other job pretty much.”

The last fatal shooting of an FBI agent on duty was on Nov. 19, 2008, which also unfolded during the execution of a warrant, according to the website. Agent Samuel Hicks was shot and killed as he sought to execute a federal arrest warrant associated with a drug trafficking organization in Pittsburgh.

In a public statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that of the three agents who were shot and wounded, two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe,” Wray said. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.

“We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together,” Wray added.

Reuters contributed to this report

