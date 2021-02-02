http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YXKTQ1MNogI/

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “MSNBC Live,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) discussed the Senate’s upcoming impeachment of former President Donald Trump, who has been out of office for almost two weeks now.

Wyden argued there is a “powerful case to be made” for Trump’s impeachment for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He also emphasized that “there has to be accountability” for Trump’s actions to rile up the crowd at his rally before the Capitol was breached.

“[F]irst of all, we’re all jurors, but I think there is a powerful, powerful, powerful case to be made here,” Wyden told host Hallie Jackson. “I mean, we saw all of the effort that was produced to try to get people here. Then they worked them up and had the rally right out in front before people were beckoned, in effect, to come in. So, let’s see what evidence is, but I think the House has a powerful story to tell, and I hope my colleagues will recognize that at the end of the day, there has to be accountability. I’ll leave you with one thought, Hallie. Around the world people thought, ‘You know, maybe this might happen in our country, it wouldn’t happen in America.’ It did.”

