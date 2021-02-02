https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dictator-biden-signs-three-executive-orders-aimed-reforming-us-immigration-system-refuses-answer-questions-reporters-video/

Dictator Biden read from note cards and defended signing a record number of executive orders on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed. I’m not making new law. I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden said prior to signing three more executive orders on Tuesday.

Biden has signed more than 40 executive orders and he has only been in office for 13 days.

The first executive order Biden signed today creates a task force to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border.

The second executive order will “address the root causes of migration” – in other words another agency full of overpaid bureaucrats will provide more pathways for migrants looking for asylum status to get freebies in the US.

The third executive order promotes “immigrant integration and inclusion” and will create a task force on “new Americans.”

President Biden signs executive orders on immigration https://t.co/BlBJp59eeg pic.twitter.com/IToZZ8BaCM — The Hill (@thehill) February 2, 2021

Joe Biden refused to answer questions from reporters after he signed the executive orders.

Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters as they shouted questions.

