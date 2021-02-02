https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/02/02/dolly-parton-finally-explains-why-she-declined-the-presidential-medal-of-freedom-twice-ill-be-doing-politics/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Dolly Parton said she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump’s administration twice and turned down both, according to Fox News.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she said.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure. “But I don’t work for those awards,” she remarked on the reported offer from Biden. “It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

Bill Belichick, declined to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump, seemingly breaking from a friendship with the billionaire business mogul.

