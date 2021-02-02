https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-fauci-suggests-wearing-more-masks-while-cdc-mandates-masks-for-travelers_3680913.html

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revised his suggestion of wearing more masks on Wednesday, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a mask mandate on all U.S. travelers.

“There’re many people who feel, you know, if you really want to have extra a little bit of protection, maybe I should put two masks on, there’s nothing wrong with that but there’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference,” Fauci told the presidents of teacher’s unions, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the National Education Association (NEA).

As more contagious variants of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus emerge in the United States, some public health experts including Dr. Fauci have recommended more layers of masks.

The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden said on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Jan. 25, that wearing 2 masks is “likely” safer, due to “common sense.”

“It likely does [help] because this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in. If you have a physical covering with one layer and you put another layer on it, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

The CDC recommended wearing a cloth mask made with two or more layers and ensuring it covers your nose and mouth properly.

Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University suggested that wearing one mask should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn’t loose.

Dr. Fauci said that even vaccinated individuals should wear masks because they might carry the virus, and spread the virus when they’re asymptomatic.

The CDC Saturday issued a new mask mandate for U.S. travelers, starting from next week, travelers and commuters will be required to wear face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been authorized to fine passengers who do not meet the mask requirement on public transportation systems.

“Depending on the circumstance, those who refuse to wear a mask may be subject to a civil penalty for attempting to circumvent screening requirements, interfering with screening personnel, or a combination of those offenses,” TSA announced on Sunday.

