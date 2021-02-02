https://uk.news.yahoo.com/not-just-navalny-economic-pain-193028126.html

Parts of the North of England were covered in snow on Tuesday, as the Met Office issued a “risk to life” weather warning.An amber weather warning for snow came in force across much of South Yorkshire and parts of Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester at 3am on Tuesday and will last until 1pm.The warning means there is “the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property”, the Met Office said.Read more: Brits wake to blanket of snow as weather warnings issuedBetween 3cm and 8cm of snow is likely across the area, with 10cm to 15cm possible in areas above 200m.Overnight, vehicles became stuck on the eastbound M62 near Rochdale, Lancashire, between junction 21 for Milnrow and junction 22 for Denshaw, leading to a temporary closure of the carriageway, and a lorry jack-knifed on the same motorway westbound between junction 23 and junction 22 in the early hours.The snow is expected to move north over the course of Tuesday morning, before clearing and becoming brighter from the south in the early afternoon.Over the next seven days, much of Scotland is also bracing for icy and snowy conditions.An alert for snow and ice is also in place from central Scotland down to the Midlands until midnight on Tuesday, which is likely to affect public transport and motorists.Read more: NHS tells people to ‘walk like a penguin’ to avoid slipping on iceBetween 5cm and 10cm of snow could fall over higher ground in southern Scotland and northernmost counties in England with the possibility of 20cm or more across the highest roads.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “While the south of the UK hangs on to the milder air for much of this week as we approach the weekend, the area of low pressure responsible for the snow across the north of the UK will clear, allowing colder air to push south and west across much of the country.“Further snow is expected for most parts of Scotland on Friday, while Saturday will be cold for all.”

